The IDF intercepted a drone that infiltrated from the direction of Syria into the Golan Heights, as well as a drone that was heading toward Israeli territory, but did not enter Israeli territory, from the east on Sunday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Iran-backed militias based in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching at least one of the drones. The IDF did not clarify where the drone which was shot down outside Israeli territory was shot down.

On Sunday morning, the IDF dropped leaflets in the Quneitra area near the Syrian-Israeli border, warning soldiers and officers of the Syrian Army that Israel considers them "responsible for terrorist acts emanating from Syrian territory," according to Syrian reports.

"We will continue to respond as long as rockets continue to be fired towards Israel," warned the leaflets.

Tensions continue to rise on Lebanese border

Exchanges of fire continued along the Lebanese-Israeli border as well on Sunday, with the IDF striking a series of Hezbollah targets as Hezbollah fired several projectiles toward northern Israel.

The IDF struck several sites belonging to Hezbollah near Ramyeh in southern Lebanon on Sunday, noting that Hezbollah operates in the area of the village and uses it as a terrorist center for observation efforts and terrorist operations.

"[Hezbollah] fires at Israeli territory, exploiting the civilian population in the village area and using it as a human shield," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. The IDF also struck several terrorist squads in southern Lebanon.

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rai stressed that he rejects the extension of the war between Israel and Hamas to southern Lebanon in his Sunday sermon.

"It must be stopped, and the Lebanese people, their homes, and their livelihoods must be protected, as they have not yet emerged from the disastrous results of the Lebanese war. We demand the removal of any rocket launcher planted between homes in southern towns that would require a devastating Israeli response," added al-Rai.

The patriarch called on everyone to "respect Security Council Resolution 1701 with all its provisions for the good of Lebanon."

Hezbollah deputy leader: Israel is not in a position to impose its choices

Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah, insisted on Sunday that the war between Israel and Hamas will "establish a new phase in our region."

"We do not see it now, but rather we see devastation and devastation, but the Al-Aqsa flood, after the current state of war subsides, will establish a new phase based on cultural and political advancement, the change of convictions at the global level, the spread of the language of resistance, and the ability of those with the right to have their voices louder and their capabilities better, and the rally around the resistance and its support will expand."

The Hezbollah deputy leader claimed that the "pain and bitterness" caused by the ongoing war would "feed" the "next generation."

Qassem also referred to efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the escalating violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border, saying, "Israel is not in a position to impose its choices...Israel cannot return the settlers to the north in the heart of the battle, and it cannot obtain any gain either in this battle or at its end."

The deputy secretary general added that the conflict would end only when the war in Gaza ends. "We have made our decisions to be in a state of war and confrontation on the southern front facing Israel, but in a proportionate manner consistent with the requirements of the battle. If Israel persists, the response to it will be stronger."