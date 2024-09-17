Live Updates
Returning evacuees to North new war goal, Houthis claim US offered legitimacy to end attacks

Sinwar commends Houthi missile attack on Israel • Two rocket hits in Metula area • Netanyahu asserts military operation against Hezbollah if diplomacy fails

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023.
Returning residents to northern Israel is now a war goal, Netanyahu says

Israel's security cabinet voted on the additional war goal of returning the 60,000 evacuees to their homes in the north.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke billows over northern Israel after rockets were fired from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, by Israel's border with Lebanon, May 17, 2024. (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/Reuters)
Smoke billows over northern Israel after rockets were fired from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, by Israel's border with Lebanon, May 17, 2024.
Israel's security cabinet has expanded its war goals to include the safe return of the evacuated residents to their homes in northern Israel, the Prime Ministers' Offices (PMO) stated early on Tuesday morning.

"Israel will continue to act in practice to realize this goal," the PMO clarified. 

Blinken to travel to Egypt and discuss Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday to discuss a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages with Egyptian officials, the State Department said.

Blinken will discuss efforts to reach a deal "that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security," the State Department said in a statement.

Lapid to WH on Hezbollah: 'We gave a lengthy amount of time for a diplomatic solution'

In a meeting with US officials, Yair Lapid spoke on the urgency of a solution on the Lebanon front and securing Hamas negotiations for the release of hostages.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Opposition head Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet on July 13, 2022 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Opposition head Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet on July 13, 2022
Opposition leader Yair Lapid met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday, expressing skepticism over diplomacy preventing a full-on incursion with Hezbollah and urgency in ensuring Hamas resumes negotiations. 

"There are, currently in Israel, 60,000 civilians who cannot live in their homes in the North for nearly a year now. Hezbollah has destroyed a thriving strip of land in its service to Iran; it is destroying Lebanon and the lives of Lebanese civilians," Lapid said, according to a statement following his meeting with Sullivan. 

Lapid continued, "We were flexible and gave a lengthy amount of time for a diplomatic solution. We are now closer to war, a rough war that will threaten many parts of Israel. Anyone who has the ability to avert this possibility must do so."

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know



  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says