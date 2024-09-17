Returning evacuees to North new war goal, Houthis claim US offered legitimacy to end attacks

Opposition head Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet on July 13, 2022 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Opposition leader Yair Lapid met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday, expressing skepticism over diplomacy preventing a full-on incursion with Hezbollah and urgency in ensuring Hamas resumes negotiations.

"There are, currently in Israel, 60,000 civilians who cannot live in their homes in the North for nearly a year now. Hezbollah has destroyed a thriving strip of land in its service to Iran; it is destroying Lebanon and the lives of Lebanese civilians," Lapid said, according to a statement following his meeting with Sullivan.

Lapid continued, "We were flexible and gave a lengthy amount of time for a diplomatic solution. We are now closer to war, a rough war that will threaten many parts of Israel. Anyone who has the ability to avert this possibility must do so."