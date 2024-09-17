Returning evacuees to North new war goal, Houthis claim US offered legitimacy to end attacks
Sinwar commends Houthi missile attack on Israel • Two rocket hits in Metula area • Netanyahu asserts military operation against Hezbollah if diplomacy fails
Returning residents to northern Israel is now a war goal, Netanyahu says
Israel's security cabinet voted on the additional war goal of returning the 60,000 evacuees to their homes in the north.
Israel's security cabinet has expanded its war goals to include the safe return of the evacuated residents to their homes in northern Israel, the Prime Ministers' Offices (PMO) stated early on Tuesday morning.
"Israel will continue to act in practice to realize this goal," the PMO clarified.
Blinken to travel to Egypt and discuss Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday to discuss a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages with Egyptian officials, the State Department said.
Blinken will discuss efforts to reach a deal "that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security," the State Department said in a statement.
Lapid to WH on Hezbollah: 'We gave a lengthy amount of time for a diplomatic solution'
In a meeting with US officials, Yair Lapid spoke on the urgency of a solution on the Lebanon front and securing Hamas negotiations for the release of hostages.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday, expressing skepticism over diplomacy preventing a full-on incursion with Hezbollah and urgency in ensuring Hamas resumes negotiations.
"There are, currently in Israel, 60,000 civilians who cannot live in their homes in the North for nearly a year now. Hezbollah has destroyed a thriving strip of land in its service to Iran; it is destroying Lebanon and the lives of Lebanese civilians," Lapid said, according to a statement following his meeting with Sullivan.
Lapid continued, "We were flexible and gave a lengthy amount of time for a diplomatic solution. We are now closer to war, a rough war that will threaten many parts of Israel. Anyone who has the ability to avert this possibility must do so."Go to the full article >>
