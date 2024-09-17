Lapid to WH on Hezbollah: 'We gave a lengthy amount of time for a diplomatic solution'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday, expressing skepticism over diplomacy preventing a full-on incursion with Hezbollah and urgency in ensuring Hamas resumes negotiations.

"There are, currently in Israel, 60,000 civilians who cannot live in their homes in the North for nearly a year now. Hezbollah has destroyed a thriving strip of land in its service to Iran; it is destroying Lebanon and the lives of Lebanese civilians," Lapid said, according to a statement following his meeting with Sullivan.

Lapid continued, "We were flexible and gave a lengthy amount of time for a diplomatic solution. We are now closer to war, a rough war that will threaten many parts of Israel. Anyone who has the ability to avert this possibility must do so."

Regarding the hostages, Lapid said, "Every hour that passes brings them closer to their deaths."

Photographs of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since the October 7 massacre, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. September 16, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

In a statement after meeting with Blinken, Lapid said Israel will not be able to heal from the bleeding wound of 101 hostages being held for 346 days, already in life-threatening conditions.

"Do not let Hamas sneak its way out of a deal," the statement said. "We will provide a security net to bring the hostages home. We will not allow any extremist factor to kill a deal."

The State Department did not comment on Blinken's meeting at its press briefing on Monday afternoon.

US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue

On Monday evening, the State Department announced that Blinken will travel to Egypt from Sept. 17-19 for the opening of the US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

"The strategic dialogue aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship and deepen economic development, as well as increase people-to-people ties through culture and education," according to the State Dept. "In addition to co-chairing the strategic dialogue, the Secretary will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security."