Why is Hamas worried about Iran, Hezbollah Oct. 7 narrative

Hamas put out two denials this week about October 7 that raise eyebrows. Neither of the Hamas statements deny its crimes on October 7. Hamas is proud of the crimes such as massacring civilians and kidnapping children and elderly people. Instead, Hamas is concerned about reports that Iran and Hezbollah knew about the attack. Iran backs Hamas, and in the wake of the attack, Iran’s foreign minister met Hamas leadership in Qatar. Hamas leaders live in Doha. Hamas officials also live in Lebanon and have traveled to Turkey since the October 7 attack.

However, despite all the support Hamas has received, it apparently is concerned that eventually, evidence will emerge that other countries or groups had knowledge of October 7. It is not plausible that a huge operation like the attack on Israel could be planned entirely in Gaza without anyone knowing.

Hamas claims that Hezbollah did not know about October 7

Iran has backed Hamas for years, and Iran has shown willingness to try to unify various fronts against Israel to coordinate with Hamas. This means that Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other groups coordinate with Hamas and Iran. It would seem unbelievable that only regarding October 7, there was no prior discussion about such an attack with Iran and Iran’s proxies.

However, Hamas takes this issue seriously. The terrorist group slammed a French newspaper for an article about the "timing of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood." Hamas claimed that the "journalist has included in his article full of fabrications and lies a claim about Yahya Sinwar asking Saleh al-Arouri to inform Mr. Hassan Nasrallah about the operation half an hour before it happened," relating that to Osama Hamdan.

Hamas claimed the reports that Hezbollah learned about the attack just before it happened are false. Hamas even said the article shows foreign media is “biased” and not “professional.”

However, concerns about reports that Hezbollah knew about October 7 are not the only Hamas denial this week. Hamas also slammed Iran’s IRGC spokesperson for comments that suggested October 7 was revenge for the US killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Advertisement

“Hamas denies the validity of the remarks given by the spokesperson of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, regarding the operation of the Flood of al-Aqsa and its motives.” Hamas claimed that the attack on October 7 was due to “the dangers that threaten al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The two statements show Hamas is now waging a war over perceptions of October 7. It wants to portray its commanders in Gaza as solely responsible. This is part of trying to portray itself as able to perform attacks without Iran’s hand coordinating the attacks. It wants to showcase that it is a fully Palestinian movement and doesn’t need to coordinate with Shi’ite Hezbollah.

It also wants to show it is not the junior partner of the Iranian-backed “axis” in the region. Hamas is trying to show it is the “decider.” This may tie into discussions relating to its leadership in Doha and officials in Beirut and how they relate to the Yahya Sinwar leadership in Gaza.

It doesn’t imply the various leaders of Hamas are at odds, but it does seem to imply that the Gaza leadership wants the reins. It also ties into other recent controversies, such as claims in the media that Hamas member Mousa Abu Marzouk had suggested the group could recognize Israel if Hamas came to lead the Palestinian Authority.

Furthermore, it ties into Sinwar’s letter this week to the Hamas “political” leadership abroad, his first statement since October 7, in which he bragged of Hamas’ defeating Israeli units in Gaza.