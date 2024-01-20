The IDF's 99th Division forces dismantled weapon production sites, including a long-range rocket launcher, in northern Gaza on Saturday, the IDF stated.

The weapons production site was found in the Zeitoun neighborhood and other adjacent areas in the northern part of the Strip. The site was located by the 646th Brigade and the 179th Brigade.

Israeli forces located dozens of weapons and production lines for rockets. This reportedly included warheads, rocket launching pits, and explosive devices - all of which were subsequently dismantled.

Weapons found at the scene were also confiscated by Israeli forces. The combined gear and chemical materials confiscated could potentially manufacture more than 800 rockets.

Weapons production process under several stages under Hamas

The IDF stated that Hamas's rocket production process consists of several stages and that they're divided by the terrorist organization to carry them out in different locations - so dismantling them would be more difficult. Hamas's weapons production lines found in northern Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The raids on these sites reportedly had a significant impact on the weapons production process of both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.