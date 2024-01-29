A joint initiative between Israeli and American legal bodies has been launched to provide pro bono legal advice. This initiative, drawing from the extensive legal assistance efforts seen post-9/11 in the United States, involves a partnership between the Israel Bar Association and the New York Bar Association.

Reflecting on the legal challenges faced after the 9/11 attacks, Adv. Amit Becher, head of the Israel Bar Association, reached out to Richard Lewis, president of the New York Bar Association. The goal was to learn from the 9/11 experience and apply its best practices to assist Israeli victims effectively.

Becher explained the situation of the victims and their families, saying, "Much of the country, especially the victims and families of the October 7th massacre, are very much frozen in time, while the world around them continues, creating something akin to a national daze." He stressed the importance of legal assistance during this difficult time, aiming to ease some of the burdens these individuals are facing.

The need for legal advice became more pressing following the Hamas-led attack and the IDF's subsequent Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas. Becher leveraged his international connections to seek the best possible solutions for Israelis affected by the conflict from a legal standpoint. Photos of the destruction in Kibbutz Be'eri taken in the beginning of November 2023. (credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN)

To facilitate this, the Israel Bar Association worked swiftly to provide efficient and effective pro bono legal aid. A collaborative effort with Henry Greenberg, past New York Bar Association President and Shareholder at Greenberg Traurig’s New York office, led to the creation of a platform for dispensing free legal advice to those impacted by the October 7th events and the ensuing war.

A website, launched this week and available through the Israel Bar Association's pro-bono volunteer portal, will serve as a vital resource. According to it's organizers, it will aim to connect Israeli citizens in need with volunteer lawyers possessing the necessary expertise.

Lewis expressed his delight in being part of this initiative, drawing a parallel with the post-9/11 situation in the United States. "As legal professionals, we believe strongly in the concept that justice will prevail," he said, emphasizing the legal community's role in aiding recovery and justice.

In addition, the Israel Bar Association has been actively participating in international legal forums, sending delegations worldwide to support families of hostages held in Gaza and others affected by the conflict.