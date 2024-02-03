The soldiers in the Operational Mobility school of the Marom Brigade have saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers, the IDF highlighted on Saturday.

Soldiers in both mandatory and reserve service in the Operational Mobility School have been operating since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, according to the announcement. ''We manage to save severely wounded people who previously would not have survived.'' Airborne evacuation of wounded from Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Their responsibility is to carry out complicated rescue missions, even while under fire, deep inside enemy territory.

The unit has transported thousands of soldiers to and from combat, hundreds of them injured

They have transported tens of thousands of soldiers in and out the Gaza Strip and have established continuous contact with both the soldiers in active combat and the medical units and services in Israel.

Over the span of 1500 operations, the soldiers of the Operational Mobility School evacuated hundreds of injured soldiers, saving their lives.