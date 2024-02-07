Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted that Israel could reject Hamas’s terms for a hostage deal to free over 130 captives it is holding in Gaza.

"Hamas' answer was formulated so that Israel would refuse it,” Gallant stated. “Its position will lead to the continuation of the war and send our forces to other places in Gaza soon.”

He spoke in advance of back-to-back press conferences Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plan to hold on Wednesday night.

These statements come less than a day after Hamas issued its counterproposal to a US-Israeli framework understanding by which to free over 130 hostages the terror group is holding in Gaza.

Hamas’s insistence on a prolonged pause to the war of 135 days, a permanent ceasefire, and a complete IDF withdrawal from the enclave, doused optimism that the release of the captives was around the corner.

It pointed to the complexity of what is likely to be a protracted process.

Netanyahu will speak to reporters in Jerusalem at 7:30 p.m. while Blinken will talk to journalists at 8:30 p.m. in Tel Aviv.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a joint press conference, on January 30, 2023 (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Hostages' families will also deliver a statement

The families' campaign to free the hostages will deliver a statement at 8 p.m., also from Tel Aviv.

Hamas called for a 135-day process by which to free the hostages in three phases in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, according to a document seen by Reuters

During the first 45-day phase, all Israeli female hostages, males under 19 and the elderly and sick would be released. In exchange Palestinian women and minors held in Israeli jails on security-related charges would be freed and the IDF would withdraw from populated areas in Gaza.

Implementation of the second phase would not begin until the sides conclude "indirect talks over the requirements needed to end the mutual military operations and return to complete calm.”

The second phase would include the release of remaining male hostages and full Israeli withdrawal from all of Gaza. Bodies and remains would be exchanged during the third phase.

A source close to the negotiations said the Hamas counterproposal did not require a guarantee of a permanent ceasefire at the outset, but that an end to the war would have to be agreed upon during the truce before final hostages were freed.

A second source said Hamas still wanted guarantees from Qatar, Egypt, and other friendly states that the ceasefire would be upheld and not collapse as soon as the hostages were freed.

"They want the aggression to stop and not temporarily, not where (the Israelis) take the hostages and then the Palestinian people live in a grinder.”

Blinken, who arrived overnight in Israel after stops in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar met with Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss the proposal.

Hamas’s proposal - a response to an offer sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and cleared by Israel and the United States - came during the biggest diplomatic push yet for an extended halt to the fighting.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack against southern Israel on October 7, in which over 1,200 people were killed and another 253 were seized as hostages.

Hamas has asserted that Israel’s military campaign to destroy it has caused over 27,000 fatalities in Gaza. Israel has claimed that over 9,000 of them are combatants.

A temporary week-long truce in November saw the release of 105 hostages in exchange for the release of some 240 Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails. Another five hostages were freed separately and the bodies of 11 captives were returned to Israel.

Earlier in the day Blinken met with Netanyahu for what the Prime Minister’s Office described as a “lengthy-private” meeting.

They were joined for an expanded meeting with US and Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad Chief David Barnea, and IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzl Halevy. Blinken is also expected to meet with President Isaac Herzog.