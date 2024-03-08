Gaza ceasefire protesters gather for Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday sparked pockets of protest across the United States, with activists asking him to push for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and do more to curb Israel's operation in Gaza.

Protesters blocked traffic in Boston and Los Angeles. Over 50 arrests were made in Boston, according to one activist group and a local media report.

Ahead of Biden's speech, dozens gathered near the White House, prompting the police to block off a nearby road.

"We are here today because enough is enough," said Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

Biden's final chance to appeal to Arab, Palestinian voters

The Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group said the speech was Biden's "best and perhaps last chance" to announce steps to reduce Palestinian suffering in Gaza and win back support of Arab, Palestinian and anti-war Americans disappointed with his policy.

Senior US administration officials said beforehand that Biden would discuss US plans to build a port in Gaza to ship in humanitarian aid. A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag while marching to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2024. (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

Hours before the speech, the US Capitol was ringed with a high wire fence as is typical ahead of the annual presidential speech to both houses of Congress.

A Palestinian flag hung from the balcony of a congressional office building, and small groups of protesters chanted "Ceasefire now" on street corners, some wearing keffiyehs, the traditional Palestinian scarf.

Biden wins primaries

Biden swept the Democratic nominating contests this week on Super Tuesday, however Minnesota and six other states lodged protest votes against his staunch support for Israel. Michigan Democrats staged a similar protest last week.

Some Democrats in Congress were expected to wear pins with the word "ceasefire" to the State of the Union address. Centrist Democrats have urged the president to do more to address the suffering in Gaza.

Representative Cori Bush, a Democrat of Missouri will bring Palestinian dentist Intimaa Salama, a graduate student from St. Louis University, as her guest.

In recent weeks, protests demanding a ceasefire have occurred across the US, including at Biden speeches and campaign stops and events attended by other US politicians.