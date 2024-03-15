Iran and Hezbollah strategize in Beirut over potential Israeli offensive

The head of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, visited Beirut in February to hold discussions with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to a Friday Reuters report.

Their meeting focused on the escalating tension as Israel's military actions in Gaza, involving ally Hamas, may soon extend to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

This shift in focus poses a critical challenge to Tehran's influence in the region, according to seven sources familiar with the situation.

The potential repercussions of an Israeli offensive in Lebanon

During their encounter, which marks at least the third since the onset of Hamas' October 7 attacks on southern Israel and the subsequent intense Israeli retaliation, the two leaders deliberated the potential repercussions of an Israeli offensive in Lebanon.

Such a move would not only threaten Hezbollah but might compel Iran to adopt a more assertive stance in the conflict, insiders suggest. Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

The backdrop to these discussions includes Hezbollah's support for Hamas, demonstrated through sporadic rocket fire into northern Israel over the past five months.

However, these actions have led to significant civilian displacement and casualties on both sides, with Israeli strikes claiming the lives of over 200 Hezbollah fighters and approximately 50 civilians in Lebanon.

Nasrallah reportedly reassured Qaani about Hezbollah's readiness to combat any aggression independently.

"This is our fight," Nasrallah asserted, highlighting a shared desire to prevent further escalation that could draw Iran directly into a confrontation with Israel or the United States.