Nahal forces operate in Shifa Hospital, killing multiple terrorists

In a report published by the IDF on Sunday, soldiers from the Nahal 162 Division and Shin Bet forces operated inside the maternity ward in Shifa Hospital within the Gaza Strip.

The patrol forces cleared out several buildings inside the hospital, killed multiple terrorists, and located weapons that were hidden in the compound.

In the maternity ward, the forces found weapons hidden inside pillowcases and beds of patients as well as in the ceilings and walls.

Weapons found inside pillowcases, beds

Among the weapons found were mortar bombs, explosive devices, sniper weapons, Kalashnkovs, pistoles, phone charges, ammunition, and cartridges, as well as other ammunition.

During one of the searches that were carried out in the compound, the forces encountered armed terrorists and senior members of the Hamas terrorist group. An exchange of fire occurred, and the terrorists were eliminated.

According to IDF reports, over the past two weeks, the Nahal Division has been fighting alongside the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit in the vicinity of the Shifa Hospital. Many Hamas terrorists were found hiding inside the complex alongside hundreds of civilians who were sheltering there. Palestinians check the damages after a convoy of ambulances was hit, at the entrance of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, November 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED AL-MASRI)

The IDF’s most recent raid on Shifa began on March 18 and has led to the arrest of hundreds of terrorists, with over a hundred killed in clashes.

Since Israel cleared the area in November, the terrorists have shifted back to the hospital, likely assuming it to be a haven away from the IDF.