Targeted: Nova party massacre survivor has personal details, home address leaked online

Nova party massacre survivor Natalie Sanandaji was doxxed on Tuesday in an unnamed Telegram group, she stated in a post to X the same day.

The post, which labeled Natalie as a "target," leaked several important pieces of personal information that could put her in danger.

Since surviving the Oct 7 terrorist attack at the nova festival I have made it my life’s mission to speak out against Hamas and be a voice for all those who no longer have a voice since that horrific day, all those who were murdered and taken hostage. This photo is just one of… pic.twitter.com/0l74M6hRil — Natalie Sanandaji (@NatSanandaji) April 23, 2024

Her home address was leaked, along with her personal and professional email as well as her phone number.

Her major social media accounts were also posted with instructions to report her as "dangerous," "extremist," and an "impersonator."

Her Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter accounts were also included in the post. Pictures of the participants of the Nova party who were murdered and kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, 2023 are displayed at the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, November 28, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I won’t stay silent"

In her post, Sanandaji called out the poster and said, "This photo is just one of many examples of people trying to silence me. But I won’t stay silent."

Sanandaji survived the massacre at the Nova Music Festival during the October 7 attacks due to the help of a civilian rescuer.

She was saved by Moshe Sati, who dropped everything on October 7 to help evacuate civilians from the festival.

Sati and his truck helped save many lives as he ferried survivors out of the area.

"If it weren't for Moshe, I wouldn't be here today," said she said after meeting him again in December.

Sanandaji joined the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) as the public affairs officer and has been instrumental in helping combat hate in the US.

She was also one of a group of plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in the US against UNRWA for alleged financial support for Hamas.

They sought damages under the Alien Tort Statute, which gives US courts jurisdiction for acts committed in violation of international law, such as anti-terrorism financing treaties.

This is only one of a series of lawsuits in the US resulting from the October 7 massacre.