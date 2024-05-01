Envoy: UN is a dream come true for terrorists seeking to destroy Israel

The United Nations's hatred of Israel helped spark the new wave of antisemitism surrounding the Gaza war including on American college campuses, Israel Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said in a blistering speech he delivered Wednesday to the UN General Assembly.

He spoke on what he said was the ninth UN General Assembly debate on Israel since Hamas’s invasion of Israel's southern border on October 7, in which over 1,200 people were killed and over 253 were seized as hostages.

None of those debates focused on Hamas, despite its rape and dismemberment of many of its victims, he said.

“The UN cares nothing for Israeli blood. It is a collaborator with the Nazis of our day. Working to ensure Hamas’ survival and even reward them for murder and rape. I have no words,” Erdan stated.

“This body reeks of antisemitism. It’s everywhere,” he said, as he blamed it in part for the pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel activity on college campuses in which Jewish students have been attacked and barred from classes.

“The chants of the pro-Palestinian rioters on campuses are calls for Israel’s destruction. We always knew that Hamas hides in schools. We just didn’t realize that it’s not only schools in Gaza. It’s also Harvard, Columbia, and many elite universities,” Erdan said. Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan addresses the United Nations Security Council as the Council meets to discuss the issue of Israeli settlements in the West Bank at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., February 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Erdan makes comparison to rise of Nazis

He compared the emergence of this new antisemitism in America’s elite universities with the rise of Nazis in Germany, which until then had been the world capital of science and culture.

“Just as Germany was the world capital of science and culture, yet it was there that Nazism was born and spread, history is now repeating itself. “Elite universities – supposed bastions of liberalism and academia – have now become the breeding grounds for the most heinous racism and bigotry,” he stated.

“By falsely condemning Israel, and marking the Jewish State as the foundation of all evil, you are emboldening antisemites and terrorists alike. It is because of you that these mobs think that attacking Jews is acceptable. That calling for the deaths of Israelis is tolerable,” he said.

"The UN! The General Assembly! The anti-Israel vitriol spread by this organization is what sparked what we are seeing today,” Erdan stressed

The UN has overtly focused on Israel, Erdan said, while wars are raging in Sudan and Myanmar, the Houthis have dragged the country to disaster, Pakistan is in the process of forcefully displacing 1.3 million and Afghans back under the Taliban’s radical control and Iran is forcibly repressing women.

“But you aren’t interested in criticizing rogue states. You are interested only in smearing the Jewish State,” he said.

Unless the UN undergoes serious change, “the world will wake up and see the disaster that the UN has become.

“In the future, students will study the fall of the UN. They will learn of this organization’s moral bankruptcy and blindness. They will be taught that your indifference and hypocrisy is what brought the UN crashing down,” he stated.