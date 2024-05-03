New baby boy brings joy to widow of Hamas victim

Ella Chaimi, the widow of the late Tal Chaimi from Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak, delivered a baby boy today at Beilinson Hospital, one of Israel’s largest medical centers. Tal Chaimi was abducted and murdered in Gaza on October 7 by Hamas.

This marks the couple’s fourth child.

Ella expressed the mixed emotions that accompanied the birth, highlighting the joy of her new baby and the sorrow of losing her husband. “I wish he was here with us right now,” she said.

Midwife Idit Engel, who assisted with the birth, emphasized its significance, noting, “Every labor and delivery is special but this one was even more so as this baby brings joy to a family who has suffered so much tragedy.” Beilinson Hospital at the Rabin Medical Center (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

'The birth of this baby is a light for them and for the people of Israel'

Prof. Arnono Weisnizer from Beilinson’s Women’s Hospital, who has known Ella for years, shared his hopes that the birth will bring solace to the family and the nation. “Their family has been through dark times and the birth of this baby is a light for them and for the people of Israel,” he remarked.