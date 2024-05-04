Families of Gaza hostages call Netanyahu to resign, some call to continue war in Gaza

The families of the Gaza hostages and their supporters rallied to call for the release of the hostages held in Gaza on Saturday evening, which included protests and statements made by both the Hostage and Missing Families Forum as well as by Forum Tivka.

Thousands rallied around the country, where they called for Israel to continue to negotiate a hostage deal with Hamas that would see their loved ones released.

In their most pressing call yet, Forum Tikva, which represents the families of hostages who seek to continue the war in Gaza, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

In their statement, they told Netanyahu, "If you cannot withstand the pressure and order an IDF victory, please stand up and resign."

Israeli media reports on developments in the most recent hostage negotiation deal, which is waiting for Hamas's approval to move to the next step in the framework, as well as controversy over Netanyahu holding back the negotiating team from flying to Cairo until Hamas makes a decision.

Forum Tivka has called on Netanyahu to "launch a military operation in Rafah that would put heavy pressure on Hamas and help see the release of the hostages and not just a limited number." According to these families, not entering Rafah would mean losing the war's goals.

"The release of the hostages now and the defeat of the murderous group Hamas are both the supreme goals for which the IDF was established and the goals of the war, as you have stated many times."

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum, with representatives speaking at the main rally in Tel Aviv, stated that "The state of the Jewish people was established for one purpose, to be a safe home for every persecuted Jew. A state that can save Jews from Hell but chooses not to do so is raised by the historical mandate in whose name it was founded."

"Your historic role requires you to approve the deal that is now on the table, fulfill your responsibilities as leaders," the statement noted.

Israeli media also reported that hundreds of protesters rallied in Jerusalem, Haifa, Ra'anana, and Beersheba, with the largest rally in Tel Aviv.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators reportedly gathered along the light rail, with others heading to Liberty Bell Park, while in Tel Aviv, protesters blocked the Ayalon North highway.

Eve Young contributed to this report.