Escalating tensions as Hezbollah claims to target Golan Heights amid Iran's proxy offensive

The Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah claimed to target Israel with “dozens” of katyusha rockets on May 6. The attack targeted the Golan where sirens were heard in several areas in the central Golan. Hezbollah said it had targeted the “Golan division headquarters” in a statement to Al-Mayadeen.

The report on the attack said that “the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced that it had targeted, on Monday morning, the headquarters of the Golan Division (210th) at the Nafah base with dozens of ‘Katyusha’ rockets.” This is part of a series of Hezbollah escalations in the last days. It also attacked Kiryat Shmona on May 5 with 20 rockets and carried out an additional attack in the north with around 40 projectiles on May 5.

Hezbollah always claims its attacks are in “response” to Israeli actions. In this case, Hezbollah blamed Israel for an “attack that targeted the Bekaa region.”

The Hezbollah escalation comes as Iran is likely watching the developments in Gaza amid Israeli calls for civilians to evacuate eastern Rafah. This means that Iranian-backed proxies and terror groups may increase their attacks. An Israeli anti missile system intercept rockets fired from Lebanon as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, on November 7, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Iran prodding proxies to attack

Iran has recently prodded groups in Iraq and Bahrain to carry out attacks. However, the claims of the attacks cannot be verified because they consist largely of the groups putting out claims without much evidence. For instance, the terrorist group in Bahrain may not even be operating from Bahrain.

Bahrain is a member of the Abraham Accords, along with the UAE. It is less likely that a group could operate there even with Iranian backing. Therefore it is worth considering that some of the reports in pro-Iran media relate to statements more than they relate to reality.

On the Hezbollah front, however, things are different. The group has a large arsenal, and when it says it carries out attacks, it generally does not exaggerate.