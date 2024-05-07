Security forces kill one terrorist, arrest six wanted persons in West Bank operation

Security forces from Sayeret Haruv, the Commando Brigade, the Shin Bet, and the Border Police completed an operation between Monday and Tuesday overnight that lasted over 20 hours in the Tulkarm area in which one terrorist was killed and six were arrested.

There were no casualties among the Israeli security forces in the operation.

During the operation, the forces destroyed three explosives laboratories, and engineering teams uncovered several explosives buried under shafts of terrorist infrastructure.

Security forces engage in exchanges of fire

During an exchange of fire, security forces killed an armed terrorist and arrested six other wanted persons. In addition, soldiers located and confiscated dozens of weapon parts and military equipment and searched over 60 buildings in the area.

During an operation in the Dhahiriya area, security forces arrested a wanted man who helped the terrorist responsible for the attack in Gan Yavne in late March. Security forces operating in a building in the Tulkarm area in the West Bank, May 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the area of Huwara, soldiers arrested a wanted man and located and confiscated tens of thousands of shekels deemed to be allocated to terrorist funds.

In the Wadi el-Bira area, production tools for creating propaganda materials for terrorist organizations were confiscated.

The arrested individuals were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

Since the beginning of the war, about 4,000 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout the West Bank, about 1,700 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.