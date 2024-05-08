Austin: US pauses shipment of payload munitions due to concerns over Rafah

The United States paused one shipment to Israel of payload munitions due to concerns over Rafah, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington on Wednesday.

“We’ve been very clear,” Austin said, “that Israel shouldn’t launch a major attack in Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians in that battle space.”

“After assessing the situation, we paused one shipment of high-payload munitions,” he said.

“We've also been very clear about the steps that we want to see Israel take” to protect civilians in a major combat situation, he explained. The US doesn’t want such a major IDF combat operation to take place, but if it does proceed, “our focus is on making sure that we protect the civilians.” IDF tanks enter the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing. May 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Other arms shipments currently unaffected by decision

Austin stressed that no final decision had been made regarding that shipment or other arms transfers to Israel.

He said the pause in arms did not impact the $26 billion in supplemental aid that Congress approved last month.

The US, he said, remains committed to supporting Israel’s security and its right to self-defense.