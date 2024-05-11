Families of American hostages in Gaza meet Jake Sullivan, express frustrations over negotiations

Family members of the eight Americans still held captive in Gaza met with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday for the eighth time since their loved ones were kidnapped on October 7, according to a statement from a group representing the families.

White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk also participated in the meeting.

Friday's meeting came at the end of an intense week following the collapse of a deal that Hamas agreed to but failed to meet the framework from Israel and other negotiating parties.

Friday's meeting with Sullivan was also the first time the families met with the White House after Hamas released video footage of three hostages, including Americans Keith Siegel and Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Families of hostages frustrated by stalled negotiations to free their loved ones

"The families expressed their immense frustration with yet another pause, especially after recent hostage videos showed their loved ones disabled, thin, pale, and under apparent duress," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday during a call with reporters, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the administration believes a deal is still possible.

Kirby said it's "deeply regrettable" that the in-person ceasefire negotiations have concluded, though the US is working hard to try to "keep both sides engaged" in continuing the discussion to work on the actual text of the deal. He added the gaps remaining can be surmounted, but it's going to require leadership, some more courage and the continued ability to compromise and negotiate in good faith.

"We're not giving up on that," Kirby said.

Kirby defended CIA Director Bill Burns as lead negotiator, saying he has a "broad range and depth of experience" in diplomacy with a "deep Rolodex" of relationships around the world which are proving important as he tries to get the hostages home.