From Argentina to frontlines: Lone soldier Ilan Cohen killed in Gaza friendly fire incident

Sergeant Ilan Cohen, 20, was a Sergeant in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
One of the five IDF soldiers killed on Wednesday in a friendly fire incident in the northern Gaza Strip was Sergeant Ilan Cohen, a lone soldier from Argentina.

“The Jewish community in Argentina mourns… the death of Sergeant Ilan Cohen, a lone soldier, who was killed in the battles in the Gaza Strip,” tweeted Rabbi Eliahu Hamra of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, a Jewish community center.

“We share in his family’s deep sorrow and send our condolences to his parents David and Adriana,” he continued. “May his memory be a blessing.”

The incident

Two IDF tanks killed five IDF soldiers and injured seven more in a friendly fire incident on Wednesday when they fired on a forward IDF battalion headquarters in Jabalya in northern Gaza.

The tanks were said to be under extreme pressure from dozens of rocket-propelled grenade attacks in the area.

The other four soldiers killed in the incident were:

Sergeant Roy Beit Yaakov, 22, from Eli, was a combat officer in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Betzlel David Shashuah, 21, from Tel Aviv, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.



