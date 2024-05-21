Minister Sofer: Winning Hamas war will take years

In a Monday interview on Radio 103FM, Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer discussed the current atmosphere in the country in light of the first Holocaust Remembrance Day since the October 7 massacre and addressed the continuation of the fighting against Hamas.

At the opening of the conversation, Sofer said, "Yesterday, I had a conversation with one of my employees and talked to him about the concept of unity. He asked me, 'What does unity really mean beyond just being a slogan?' I told him, 'This is really not just a slogan. Unity means that there are many things that we may have gotten used to doing only in one way, but we need to find a way to do them differently now, with much more consensus. Unity means knowing how to compromise and knowing how to do these things together.'

Sofer stressed that this involved all aspects of life in Israel, including the laws about conscription, how things operate in the state in general, and how the country will be shaped moving forward—the day after the war ends.

Sofer added, "Responsibility also has meaning. The meaning is that everything has a time and place. To all those who have a role to play, such as I do, I suggest that they do their part, be responsible for what they need to watch over... an investigative committee, the public, public figures, journalists, discourse, media personnel... everyone should handle their responsibilities. Granted, the army does have a culture that encourages taking responsibility. However, in the political sphere, and not just in Israel, taking responsibility seems to be an entirely unfamiliar concept."

Ofir Sofer (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)

Can you understand the families who struggle to accept government officials' presence?

"I can definitely understand every statement that comes from a bereaved family. I try to understand all pain. It's impossible not to. This does not mean that I will call to cancel the ceremonies or what is customary according to the State of Israel's protocols because we are truly a country. And yes, this requires us to act responsibly and wisely, with a lot of sensitivity. We have no other choice."

Regarding the war against Hamas, the minister said, "I think that in the context of Hamas, there are definitely significant IDF achievements worthy of recognition. But defining what constitutes bringing Hamas down to its knees is one thing, whereas achieving this goal may involve a very different definition. I have never, including on this radio program, said or thought that we would be able to defeat Hamas in a short period of time. I am one of those who said that taking down Hamas will take years. I do not think that finishing off Hamas, eliminating it, will take place over the duration of a one-time event."

Does this mean that we are going to be in the situation that we are in now for years?

"This is a war that takes patience and determination. Perhaps though, we will be surprised for the better in this regard."