Israeli authorities uncovered the bodies of Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, and Itzik Gelenter, the IDF announced on Friday.

At least three bodies have been uncovered, according to the announcement Protesters rallying in Tel Aviv to call for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Combined effort between agencies

The IDF also confirmed that the three victims were murdered on October 7 at the Nova Music festival.

The operation was a joint effort between the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Yahalom unit.

This is a developing story.