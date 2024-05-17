Tributes and condolences pour in for Gaza hostages whose bodies were recovered by IDF

After the announcement by the IDF on Friday afternoon that they had recovered the bodies of three hostages from Gaza, tributes and condolences flowed in from across Israeli society.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "I am heartbroken for the great loss. My wife Sara and I grieve with the families. The hearts of all of us are firm in the hour of these heavy deaths. We will return all our hostages, living and space alike."

President Isaac Herzog: "My heart goes out in sympathy to the grieving and tormented families of the hostages Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila, and Shani Louk, whose bodies were rescued from Gaza and will be brought for eternal rest in Israel."

Labor MK Naama Lazimi: "Time is running out. This is more proof that the hostages must be returned now. My heart goes out to the 129 families who are overwhelmed with worry and anxiety for their loved ones. The only way to bring them back alive is through a deal, and that's the only thing the government and its leader should deal with."

Likud MK Keti Shitrit: "We hoped and expected other good news, our heart is broken. I send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the three families for the painful news." (L-R) Itzik Gelenter, Amit Buskila, and Shani Louk (credit: Foreign Ministry/Facebook, Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

From across Israeli society

Foreign Minister Israel Katz: "The heart is torn asunder by hearing the difficult news about the death of Amit Buskila, Shani L,ouk and the late Yitzchak Gelenter, who was murdered at the Nuva party and whose bodies were found in Gaza and returned to Israel."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: "The return of all our abductees was and will remain a supreme moral duty and a war goal for us. Shares in the heavy sorrow of the families. May they rest in peace."

Minister Benny Gantz: "On this difficult evening, I would like to embrace and send my condolences to the families of Shani Luk, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelanter. May their memory be a blessing. We do not forget for one second our supreme obligation to return all the hostages."

Labor Chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli: "My heart goes out to the families of the three hostages whose bodies were recovered in an impressive operation by the IDF. The pain is unbearable. 129 hostages are still there, and a deal is needed to bring them back alive. This fighting should be stopped with a political settlement. Every day that goes by, this deal gets further and further away, and we continue to put them all at risk. We want them here alive. We will not rest until they all return."