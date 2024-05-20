Former National Security Council deputy: If we continue like this we won't achieve war goals

Dr. Yoram Hamo, who resigned from his position as deputy head of the National Security Council (NSC) under Tzachi Hanegbi revealed a document warning the IDF that "Continuing the war with its current approach will not achieve anything," according to an exclusive report by N12.

In the document, Dr. Hamo wrote: "The basic approach to the war that Israel is taking has largely run its course; the failure to establish a governmental alternative to Hamas will lead to a militant government in the strip, and the hostage issue could end up lasting years."

NSC Head Hanegbi distanced himself from the remarks, stating, "Hamo's statements represent himself alone."

Dr. Hamo continued in the letter, stating, "In my view, the basic approach under which the war is being managed can no longer achieve the war's objectives. Continuing the war with the current approach will not be beneficial and might lead to further erosion of achievements from a strategic perspective."

"A strategic achievement in Gaza, such as the removal of Hamas, remains very important for shaping the closer environment, but the path to achieving it is very long with the current approach, and it is doubtful if it will be achieved at all," Hamo continued. "The alternative achievements in Gaza are significant but have exhausted their positive impact," he added.

"It is possible to continue with the current approach or with an operation in Rafah, but in the end, we will return to the same problems, possibly more severe. The failure to establish a governmental alternative in the short term makes it difficult to counter Hamas's attempt to remain in power. Under these conditions, this might necessitate deeper Israeli control in Gaza, up to military governance. The challenge of responsibility for military governance over time might bring Hamas back to power," he warned.

There may be value to ending the war - but not for long

Hamo also highlighted that there were options that Israel should consider while it still can.

"We are in the process of losing bargaining chips that have not yet been utilized," noted Dr. Hamo. "The card of stopping the war is particularly valuable right now, but after an operation in Rafah, it might lose most of its value. Without a quick solution, and especially if the intensive actions in Gaza end, there is a concern that the issue of the hostages will become a multi-year problem."