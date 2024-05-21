Associated Press equipment seized by Israel for contravening Al Jazeera law

Israeli law enforcement confiscated "The Associated Press" (AP) broadcasting equipment from its Sderot branch on Tuesday, according to a "CBS" report.

According to reports, officials from the Communications Ministry arrived at AP's Sderot office and handed the staff a piece of paper signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, alleging the outpost was violating Israel's new media law which restricts certain broadcasts and includes a ban on Al Jazeera.

AP reported that shortly before the equipment was confiscated, it was being used to broadcast a general view of northern Gaza. Israel's military censorship rule prohibit broadcasts of details like troops movements that could endanger soldiers, however AP claim the live shot was purely showing smoke rising over the territory.

The AP office received a verbal order on Thursday to cease the live transmission, however the news organization refused to comply.

The new law - dubbed the Al Jazeera law - was used by Israeli officials to shut down the Al Jazeera's offices on May 5 and confiscate its equipment, ban the channel's broadcasts, and block on its websites. The news outlet is a Qatari-satellite broadcaster. AL JAZEERA headquarters in Doha, Qatar: The suit that Al Jazeera has filed at the ICC could shine an embarrassing spotlight on the network itself, says the writer. (credit: Imad Creidi/Reuters)

Israel has long accused Al Jazeera of bias against Israel. According to AP, relations between the two took a turn for the worse two years ago when Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank.

Reactions to the interruption

Lauren Easton, VP of corporate communications at AP said: "The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed showing a view into Gaza and seize AP equipment."

"The shutdown was not based on the content of the feed but rather an abusive use by the Israeli government of the country's new foreign broadcaster law," continued Easton. "We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world."

Opposition head Yair Lapid also commented on the seizure of AP's equipment by MK Shlomo Karhi's enforcers, calling it "an act of madness."

Lapid continued, "This is not Al Jazeera, this is an American media outlet that has won 53 Pulitzer Prizes. This government behaves as if it wants to ensure Israel is shunned all over the world. They've gone crazy."

Shlomo Karhi responded to Lapid's statements by saying on X: "even if you [Lapid] decide to become a freelancer for a terrorist channel that endangers our fighters and broadcast the locations of our forces to them with your camera, I will make sure that the inspectors of the Communications Ministry of Communications find you."

Karhi continued, "As a reminder, the law was passed unanimously by the government, with the overwhelming support of all security forces, and it states that devices used to broadcast Al Jazeera content must be seized. In this case, the AP was warned in advance last week and refused to stop broadcasting to this terrorist channel."

"We will continue to act resolutely against anyone who tries to harm our soldiers and the security of the country even if you don't like it."

יו״ר האופוזיציה הנכבד, ״אנשיו של שלמה קרעי״ הם גורמי המקצוע המסורים של משרד התקשורת המקיימים את הוראות החוק והחלטות הממשלה.אגב, גם אם אתה(!) תחליט להפוך לפרילנסר של ערוץ טרור המסכן את לוחמינו ותשדר להם מיקומים של כוחותינו עם מצלמה שלך, אדאג שפקחי משרד התקשורת יגיעו אליך.… https://t.co/8RnAUc3pdn — שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) May 21, 2024

Is the right to free speech being curtailed?

Artist Jaber Abbas, 35 years old, applies final touches to a mural that he painted to pay tribute to Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, in Nazareth, Israel May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

On 1 April, Benjamin Netanyahu, posted on X that “The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel’s activity.”

The decision was condemned by international bodies such as NUJ and IFJ.

הממשלה בראשותי החליטה פה אחד: ערוץ ההסתה אל ג׳זירה ייסגר בישראל. תודה לשר @shlomo_karhi — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 5, 2024

The new law, according to NUJ, allows the Israeli government to "issue orders valid for 45 days, temporarily preventing broadcasting and allowing for the confiscation of equipment of foreign media, if Israel’s security agencies provide an opinion proving there is a threat to national security." These orders can be renewed for future 45 day periods.

White House comments

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called journalism a "pillar of democracy" on Tuesday morning aboard Air Force One, stopping short of fully condemning Israel's seizure of the Associated Press' equipment.

The White House is "looking into it," Jean-Pierre said.

"You hear this from me and obviously, the President himself, when we talk about journalism, the importance and how essential it is to the pillars of our democracy," Jean-Pierre said.

"Obviously, this is concerning," she said. "And so we want to look into it."

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.