Ted Cruz accuses Biden, Blinken of funding Oct. 7 attacks by ‘showering cash on Iran’

In what was perhaps the most contentious bout of questioning during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony on Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz lobbed stunning criticism of the Biden administration’s foreign policy at Blinken, saying he and President Joe Biden funded the attacks on October 7.

Cruz, the ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, grilled Blinken over the number of barrels of oil Iran is now selling per day, compared to when he first took office, as well as the number of Iran’s ghost fleet ships.

“This administration desperately wants a new Iran deal. You have been showering cash on Iran from day one, and understand, the $6 billion you were asked about is the tip of the iceberg,” Cruz said. “By refusing to enforce oil sanctions, we have seen Iran’s oil sales go from 300,000 barrels a day when you got into office to over two million barrels a day today.”

Cruz said $80 billion, or 90% of Hamas’s funding, comes from Iran.

“This administration, you and President Biden, funded the October 7 attacks by flowing $100 billion to a homicidal, genocidal regime that funded those attacks,” Cruz said. Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Blinken responded to Cruz, calling his claim “profoundly wrong” and a “disgraceful statement.”

While interrupting Blinken and speaking over him, Cruz accused the secretary of filibustering and refusing to answer questions.

Cruz also pressed Blinken on the Biden administration’s conversations with Israel about Rafah, claiming the White House is “telling Israel not to kill the terrorists.”

Blinken denies withholding information

Blinken maintained the administration has not offered Israel anything other than a more effective way to deal with the problem of the remaining Hamas battalions.

Blinken rejected reports that the US offered Israel intelligence about the location of Hamas leaders in exchange for a commitment not to invade Rafah.

“That’s incorrect. We have done, and we’ll continue to do, everything we can do to develop the information and share the information. I wish we had it,” Blinken said.

Cruz concluded his allotted time with an accusation against Blinken for “funding our enemies and undermining our friends.”

“The world is much, much more dangerous as a result, and Americans are in greater jeopardy because of it,” Cruz said.

Blinked fired back, saying the Biden administration has brought more countries together and built stronger partnerships and engagement around the world than ever before.

“We were alone,” Blinken said. “We aren’t anymore, and America’s leading those efforts.”

Committee Chairman Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) interjected to begin his concluding remarks, in which he thanked Blinken and Biden for restoring America’s global leadership through efforts like the Transatlantic Partnership and climate summits.

Cardin said Biden exemplified “extraordinary leadership” following October 7 and that the administration’s response has shown America’s strength in the region by preventing an escalation of conflict.

Cardin said he thinks the administration is on the “right path” for Israel and recognizes there is no future for Israel or the Palestinians with Hamas.

“But the security for Israel will not be solved on the battlefield,” Cardin said. “The only way there’s going to be lasting peace in the Middle East is if there is a genuine path forward for the Palestinians and Israelis, side-by-side in peace, recognizing each other’s security.”