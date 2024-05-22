'Rape is not just a fear': Hostages' families, politicians react to kidnapping video

Family members of the hostages reacted on Wednesday to the recent video published by the Hostages and Families Forum of the female IDF soldiers Hamas kidnapped on October 7.

Orli, the mother of hostage Daniella Gilboa, said: "We wanted the video to be in everyone's face."

Liri Elbag's sister Roni said, "It's time for all the ministers to see the video. The negotiations are stuck, and they are not discussing the release of the abductees at all," Maariv quoted her as saying.

"I just heard the voices in the background again, and my heart skipped a beat. I see Liri and do not recognize her; this is not the Liri I know. I see the panic in her eyes - that she is trying to communicate with them and survive. The panic in her eyes does not leave my mind as I go to bed at night with her scared face and get up in the morning. I hope the government will wake up and do everything to get them back."

Ashley Bakshi Waxman, Agam Berger's cousin, said, "This is the most shocking video I've seen of Agam so far. It really shows the depth of their evil. They didn't just come and kidnap; they really mentally abused these girls. This is more proof that the biggest fear of ours - rape - is not just a fear. We get so many indications that this is really happening there; it doesn't make sense that they've been there for so long." A screenshot from the video detailing kidanpping of IDF observers on October 7, 2023 (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Waxman added, "The world is starting to forget that there are young women there. Right now, everything feels stuck. The whole world is talking about the Hague, and in the end, what is most important is that the hostages return. I no longer know what to believe; they say one thing, and in the end, something else comes out."

Protests were held in Tel Aviv on Wednesday also to demand the government do more to get the hostages released. The city's mayor, Ron Huldai, was seen at the protests.

Political reactions

Israeli officials also issued their statements in reaction to the released video.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "shocked by the video documenting the abduction of our dear female observers. We will continue to do everything to return them home. The brutality of the Hamas terrorists only strengthens my determination to fight with all my strength until the elimination of Hamas to ensure that what we saw tonight will never happen again."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, "The world must look at this cruel atrocity. Those who care about women's rights must speak out. All those who believe in freedom must speak out and do everything possible to bring all of the hostages home now."

National Unity Party Leader Benny Gantz also commented, saying, "When I first watched the shocking video of the abduction of the female observers from Nahal Oz, my stomach turned, and the thoughts about them do not let up and will not let up until they all return. But the responsibility of leaders is not only to look reality in the eye - it is to create a different reality even when it comes to difficult decisions. And that is our responsibility."

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said, "The things we see in the video constitute an imperative for the State of Israel and the security forces to complete the task and make sure that everyone on October 7 who was a partner, everyone who was involved, everyone who had a hand in it, will all be put to death - none of them must die a natural death. The Israeli government has the duty to return all of the abductees back to their homes as soon as possible."

Labor Party Leader Merav Michaeli added, "More and more horrifying atrocities are being exposed while our hostages are still in Hamas captivity. What else needs to be seen for Netanyahu to understand that he has no right not to return them?! Once again, there is an offer on the table. Once again, you have to take it and return [the hostages]. Now."