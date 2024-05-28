Defense Ministry reveals extent of damage to Israel's North - report

Evacuees from northern localities, which have suffered the most damage as a result of Hezbollah’s aerial attacks, will be able to return to their homes solely a year after the war is over, N12 said on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The N12 claim comes after the Defense Ministry released a report detailing the damage sustained in the northern localities following Hezbollah’s fire.

Private houses sustain most damage, data reveals

According to N12, citing the ministry’s data updated to May 15, there have been some 930 reports of damage in 86 communities in the North. Approximately 70% of the damage in the North occurred to private houses, 18% to public buildings, and 13% to infrastructure.

Wildfires sparked by rockets in the Kiryat Shmona area. May 27, 2024 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

A quarter of the damage was caused by the military’s operations in the region and the rest by the enemy, specifically via anti-tank missiles.

According to the ministry’s information, Kibbutz Manara has suffered the most damage, followed by Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, Arab al Aramshe, and Shtula.

Since May 15, there have been several additional incidents in which the North has been hit by Hezbollah’s launches. In the past few days, among others, fires erupted in the area of the Hula Valley after Hezbollah rockets landed in the region, and a house in Avivim was hit by an anti-tank missile.

On Monday, the government approved the “Northern Dawn” plan, which includes allocating NIS 3.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the North.