'Most powerful experience of my life': Jerry Seinfeld in tears over Oct. 7 atrocities

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld said that his visit to Israel following Hamas's terrorist attack in October was "the most powerful experience of my life. Yes, definitely," in an interview with journalist Bari Weiss on the Tuesday episode of her podcast "Honestly."

When asked why, he became emotional and struggled to speak. "You know, it's just... you know," he replied with a choked voice. When Weiss asked him if he was thinking of anyone in particular, he nodded and took out a handkerchief to wipe his eyes.

In the interview, Seinfeld was also asked about the criticism he received from anti-Israel protesters. "I find it amusing that people see me in a political light," Seinfeld said.

Since the October 7 massacre, Seinfeld has consistently expressed support for Israel. A few days after the attack, he posted on his Instagram account, which has 1.3 million followers.

"I lived and worked on a kibbutz in Israel when I was 16," Seinfeld wrote in the post. "Since then, I have loved our Jewish homeland. My heart is broken by these attacks and horrors, but we are a strong people both in heart and mind. We believe in justice, freedom, and equality. We will survive and thrive. I will always stand by Israel and the Jewish people."

Seinfeld visits Israel

Seinfeld landed in Israel in December with his family for a solidarity visit, where he met with families of Israelis kidnapped to Gaza and with members of Kibbutz Be'eri. They even toured the area. At the end of the tour in Be'eri, Seinfeld said he was deeply shocked by everything he saw and heard from the kibbutz community but also deeply impressed by the resilience of its members.

He said it was a testament to the Jewish heritage of rebuilding after unimaginable disasters - from the Holocaust to rebirth. He added that he is proud to be an ambassador for spreading the truth worldwide and that he will support the people of Israel in any way he can.