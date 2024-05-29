New social media initiative from IDF reservists in the Israel-Hamas war

Many IDF reservists return from combat in Gaza and northern Israel and face new fronts in civilian life. They struggle with post-trauma and negative global perceptions of Israel, fueled by social media, misinformation, and a lack of empathy. To help reservists adjust to civilian life and take the reins in public diplomacy, Israel-Is and the Merit Spread Foundation launched the “Speak Up” initiative, to be revealed at The Jerusalem Post’s annual conference.

Established in 2017, Israel-Is seeks to improve Israel’s image by harnessing its secret weapon: Israelis and their unique narratives. Israel-Is offers workshops for soon-to-be-released IDF soldiers, travelers, and social media training. Participants in Israel-Is program (Credit: Meitar Oknin)

Merit Spread is an American-Israeli philanthropic foundation established by Alon Tal, founder of Alpha Financial Services Group, and assists donors and initiatives in light of the October 7 attacks.

“Speak Up” equips reservists with tools to partake in social media advocacy, as many reservists experienced the Israel-Hamas war up close. As part of the initiative, participants were given GoPro cameras to document reserve duty and expose the reality on the ground. The program, which began in February, is already a success, having trained three cycles of reservists.

Elya, a reservist with “Speak Up,” noted the power of social media. “[Social media] is an amazing tool we need to know how to use. As someone who has non-Israeli followers, I decided to take advantage of the opportunity and represent Israel to the world through my eyes as an Israeli, a reservist, and a soldier serving in the war.”

Netanel, another reservist, said that through the program, he met reservists from different backgrounds, stating, “I recommend the program to every reservist that sees themselves on the frontlines of public diplomacy.”

Tal, the founder of Merit Spread, stressed that “The Israeli narrative is not just of victims but also of bravery…the brave soldiers that made sure October 7 will not be repeated should be able to tell their story.”

Along with training reservists to engage in public diplomacy, the goals of “Speak Up” are twofold. Nimrod Palmach, CEO of Israel-Is, emphasized mental health.

Palmach told The Jerusalem Post that “One of the best tools to mitigate post-trauma is sharing your story. These reservists not only gain tools to be advocates to stand against disinformation, but they learn how to tell their personal stories.”

For Palmach, Israel-Is and Merit Spread embody the ethos that people-to-people connections between youth across the globe can improve Israel’s image.

“Come and meet us. Meet our values, our ambitions, our dreams. We’re just like everyone else in the world – human beings,” Palmach told The Post.

Israel-Is is sponsoring a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 3, 2024. For more information, visit www.jpost.com/AC24