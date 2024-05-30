Hamas's weapons: What have the terrorist group got in their arsenal?

As Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza are cut off from their weapons supply due to the IDF’s operations on the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, the terrorist groups will go to ground and use their remaining weapons. Hamas has been stockpiling weapons for decades in Gaza. Almost every building has either weapons or other types of terrorist infrastructure inside.

Even if the terror groups disperse their units and go to ground, they will still be deadly. This is clear from the recent attacks in Gaza. The groups continue claim success against the IDF. Even if the claims are unconfirmed or exaggerated, they point to the types of weapons the groups continue to possess.

This is a list from the last few days of the types of weapons the terror groups claim to have.

Weapons inventory

Hamas says it has been able to down a quadcopter drone in Jabalya. It apparently did this with rifle fire. In addition it says it uses the Yasin 105. Reports say this is a type of two-stage high explosive anti-tank weapon that is used with an RPG7 launcher. It has used these to target tanks and also D9 bulldozers, according to reports at Al-Mayadeen. Hamas also uses sniper rifles and mortars as well as installing explosives in buildings and booby-trapping tunnels.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the last several days has said that it is using anti-tank missiles as well as 60mm mortar shells and 107mm rockets. It claims to be operating in Rafah, as well as Jabalya and Beit Lahia. Similarly the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claim to be using 60mm mortars in their operations. They claim to be carrying out attacks in Rafah, Beit Lahia, Jabalya and also targeting the IDF in the Netzarim corridor. A third group, the Martyr Omar al-Qasim unit, which is part of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine says it has access to 107mm rockets as well as small arms. Israeli soldier unloads a weapon on top of a tank Israel's border with Gaza, March 30, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

This is likely an incomplete list of the types of weapons being used, but it points to what continues to be common munition usage by Hamas in Gaza. In essence, this arsenal continues to showcase a large number of short range rockets and mortars as well as anti-tank weapons and RPGs.

In general though it appears that Hamas and these groups are forced to resort to using these weapons infrequently as they face off against the IDF on multiple fronts in Gaza.

They also don’t seem to lack for weaponry, especially when it comes to small arms. Whether they have a large supply or mortars and rockets that they can continue to use is unclear. In general Hamas has not suffered heavy losses in the central camps area of Maghazi, Bureij, Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah, where it likely continues to have stores of weapons and may even be able to produce some simple versions of the weapons it continues to use.