Undercover forces kill senior terror suspect in Nablus

Undercover Border Police forces in joint operations with IDF troops carried out activities in Nablus to thwart terror attacks and arrest a senior terror suspect, ultimately killing him after he tried to escape with a weapon, the military said on Monday.

The undercover troops, guided by military intelligence, entered an area near the Balata refugee camp in broad daylight and closed in on the hall where the suspect was located. After being alerted of the security forces' presence, the suspect attempted to escape onto the roof of the building, weapon in hand.

The troops subsequently killed the suspect.

Hilltop view of the Palestinian refugee camp Balata on the edge of the West Bank city of Nablus (credit: REUTERS)

Troops exchange fire with terrorists

In addition, the military said there had been an exchange of fire with armed terrorists who fired and threw explosives at the soldiers. Troops returned fire at the terrorists, hitting them, but unclear if additional terrorists were killed, the military added.

The IDF noted that the operation was still ongoing.