Peace activist, Haim Perry dies in Hamas captivity at 79 years old

The IDF on Monday night confirmed the death of Haim Perry, 79, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, while in Hamas captivity.

His death was announced along with the deaths of Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, and Nadav Popplewell.

His wife, Osnat Perry, managed to hide from Hamas terrorists on October 7 in their home when they took Haim hostage.

Perry was a husband, a father to five, a grandfather to 13, a peace activist, and an artist.

He was a member of the Road to Recovery association and volunteered to transport sick children from Gaza to Israel to receive medical treatment.

Perry managed The White House art gallery in Nir Oz, which was his personal project.

Perry was a paratrooper in the IDF, fought in four Israeli wars, and served in the military until he was 50 years old.