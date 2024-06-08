Noa Argamani rescued by IDF on her father's birthday

The IDF announced on Saturday that they had successfully rescued Noa Argamani during an operation in the heart of Nuseirat.

The 25-year-old Argamani was rescued alongside three other hostages, namely Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40). Released hostages Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, and Almog Meir (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite spending nearly 250 days in Hamas captivity, Argamani's condition is stable.

Miraculously, Argamani's rescue fell on the same day as her father's birthday.

Who is Noa Argamani?

Argamani was abducted from the Nova Music Festival on October 7. The Daily Mail obtained footage of her abduction, where she was kidnapped by terrorists on a motorcycle. She has since appeared in multiple Hamas videos, which they published as part of their ongoing campaign of psychological warfare. Gaza hostage Noa Argamani as she was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Her mother, Liora Argamani, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and has been vocal in the media about her desire to see her daughter again before time runs out.

In an attempt to secure her return, Netanyahu asked China in December for their support as Noa's mother is from China.

"The heroic operation by the IDF that freed and brought home Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan is a miraculous triumph. Now, with the joy that is washing over Israel, the Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial," The Hostages Families Forum said. "We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too far."

