A look inside the room where former hostage Noa Argamani was held captive

The highly-coordinated operation in cooperation with the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Yamam, and police rescued Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) from the heart of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Now, the room where Noa Argamani was allegedly held and rescued from has been revealed.

Yesterday, IDF soldiers raided two apartments where the hostages were held captive. One apartment held Argamani, and another had the other three hostages, Meir, Kozlov, and Ziv.

The raid on the first apartment, where Argamani was held, "went smoothly," according to security officials, saying, "The security guards were killed quickly."

Complex operation to free hostages

The raid on the second apartment, which was led by Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, was more complex and included an exchange of fire from point-blank range. Zamora was shot and seriously wounded in the head and later died of his wounds. The room in the apartment where former hostage Noa Argamani was held hostage in the Gaza Strip. (credit: walla!)

In an unusual move, the operation occurred in broad daylight when the order was given at 11:00 a.m. The four hostages were rescued from two different locations in the refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The commander of the Israel Air Force and the IDF Chief of Staff were involved in discussing the course of the operation from the Kirya (the IDF's military headquarters).