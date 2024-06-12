WATCH: IDF soldiers reveal Hamas underground compound in Rafah

The soldiers of the Givati ​​Brigade in Battalion 890 are conducting operations in the Shabura district of Rafah, the IDF reported Wednesday.

During the soldiers’ activity in the area over the past week, they encountered six armed terrorists who emerged from a building and fired at them.

An Israel Air Force fighter jet targeted the terrorists and eliminated them. Immediately after, the soldiers raided the building from which the terrorists emerged and discovered many weapons, as well as a tunnel shaft that led to the terrorists' underground compound.

Dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Rafah

Soldiers are continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate armed terrorists both above and below the ground. IDF soldiers operate in the Rafah area, June 12, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Monday night, Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, from Gedera, St.-Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, from Modi'in, Sgt. Yair Levin, 20, from Givat Harel, and Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19, from Kibbutz Hamadia, was killed in an incident nearby in Rafah in which a building collapsed, the IDF later announced on Tuesday.