Two Israeli hostages arrived at Sheba Hospital after they were rescued from Rafah in the Gaza Strip, and brought back to Israel, by a joint IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police operation, the IDF announced early Monday morning.

The hostages, Fernando Simon Herman (61) and Louis Norbeto (70), were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.

The two hostages were rescued as part of an operation that began with heavy IDF airstrikes in the Shabura district in central Rafah.

The IDF also said that the hostages were held on the second floor of a building in the heart of Rafah. The forces entered the building stealthily, as the surrounding apartments were full of armed terrorists.

Additionally, the IAF stopped an attempt by Hamas to hit the rescuers leaving the scene. A helicopter arrives at Sheba Medical Center with the two rescued hostages, Februay 12, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF stated that they are both in good medical condition and were transferred for medical examination at the Sheba Tel HaShomer hospital.

Sheba Medical Center and Defense Minister Gallant give updates on the mission

Sheba Medical Center also released a statement on the condition of the hostages, saying, "Early in the morning, two Israeli hostages who were freed by our forces from the Gaza Strip arrived at the Sheba Medical Center. After an initial medical examination, the condition of the two is defined as good and stable, and they are now staying in a designated compound."

"These are sensitive moments for the families and for the returnees to Israel," the statement continued, "We ask to maintain their privacy and dignity. We are happy for their return home and wish for the return of all the abductees.A media statement will be issued later. We will continue to update."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant released a statement on x (formerly twitter) about the success of the mission:

"In an impressive rescue operation, the security forces managed to return Fernando Marman and Louis Har to Israel tonight, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.

Together with the Commander-in-Chief and the senior command, I followed the operation from the command center - full appreciation to the IDF, Shin Bet and IDF forces for an important operation and quality execution.

We will continue to fulfill our commitment to return the hostages by any means necessary."