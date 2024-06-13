IDF uses trebuchet to launch fireballs at Lebanese border

According to KAN News, the military issued a response statement stating, "This is a local initiative and not a tool that is widely used." 

Updated: JUNE 13, 2024 13:14
IDF troops make use of a trebuchet on the border of Lebanon. June 13, 2024.
IDF troops make use of a trebuchet on the border of Lebanon. June 13, 2024.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

A video has emerged on social media on Thursday that appears to show IDF soldiers firing a trebuchet at the Lebanese border, igniting plantations across the border. 

A 'local initiative'

The military responded, stating, “This is a local initiative and not a tool that is widely used," Israeli state broadcaster KAN News reported.

“The area on the Lebanese border is characterized by boulders, thickets, and dense thorn vegetation, which poses a challenge to the IDF troops deployed in defense.”

A trebuchet is an artillery weapon used primarily for siege purposes. They were used primarily in the medieval period

The incident follows recent heightened tensions in northern Israel.

On Tuesday, the IDF killed Sami Taleb Abdullah, the most senior Hezbollah commander to be eliminated since October 7.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired a heavy barrage of some 250 rockets onto Israel's North. This constituted the largest amount of rockets fired at the area since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. In addition, this was the first time rockets were fired as far south as the area of Tiberias. 

Earlier on Thursday, the military stated Israel Air Force (IAF) jets had struck Hezbollah military structures in the Ayta ash Shab area and terror infrastructure in the Aynata area of southern Lebanon.

Sam Halpern contributed to this report. 



