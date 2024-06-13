'Is my mother alive?': Yamam operatives recount rescue of Noa Argamani

"We came to rescue you home; we are from the IDF." The Yamam soldiers involved in the Gaza hostage rescue tell of their daring operation, how they revealed their identity to Noa Argamani, and the combat that ensued against the terrorists guarding the hostages.

The heroes from 'Operation Arnon' maintained modesty, daring, and courage and did not hide in the shadows of the operations.

"We channel the fear into sharpness, courage, and excellence in completing the mission. The fact that Arnon Zmora was injured, in retrospect, turned the great joy that appeared with the rescue of the hostages into a deep sorrow for the loss of a dear friend and a professional commander."

"His injury in the field did not affect morale. On that front, we neutralize emotions and act technically; it only affects the withdrawal and finishing the operation because it is more difficult to withdraw from an operation with a wounded person," Superintendent A., E., a team commander in the unit, and Y., a combat soldier, all told Maariv.

Receiving precise information from the Shin Bet, along other support

The three, who worked in Gaza to free the four hostages on two different fronts, do not forget for a moment the cooperation with the Shin Bet, including the precise intelligence information they received that allowed the planners of the operation and those who sat in the command and control center, to schedule simultaneous entry into two different buildings. Fallen Border Police Yamam fighter Arnon Zamora (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, ISRAEL POLICE)

They also remember the moments of the break-in to the apartments where the hostages were held, the first seconds alongside the confusion and anxiety of the hostages, the first words they heard from Noa Argamani: "Is my mother alive, are you sure my mother is alive?"

Other harrowing moments include the rescue under massive fire, the fatal injury of Superintendent Arnon Zmora, and the fact they don't have the time to relax and are ready for the next mission. They don't forget that there are 120 more hostages who are eagerly waiting for them to carry out another rescue mission, knowing clearly that they could very well be the next fallen of the unit. Footage of Yamam operatives rescuing Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Everyone who is in the unit understands the risk that comes with the enormous mission; we understand the price but act with determination."

And what do they say at home? "Those who sleep next to us know when it's more intense and when it's less intense. We don't need to say a lot."