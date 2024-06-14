As Hamas demands changes to hostage deal, where will Israel not compromise?

The security establishment claims that the government is not committing to ending the war before all its goals are achieved. This is despite the reports about compromises with Hamas as part of the framework for a deal to release hostages.

According to the sources, the government insists on implementing the war's objectives: to destroy Hamas's military and governmental capabilities, to release all the hostages, and to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

As decided in the war cabinet, the deal’s framework allows Israel to retain the right to resume fighting at any time if it feels that the negotiations are futile and only serve to buy time.

The sources added that Israel is willing to consider compromises on the number of prisoners to be released for each hostage, as well as on the duration of the ceasefire, but reserves the right to withdraw from the deal if Hamas violates its terms. They also insist that Hamas will not return to govern Gaza.

In Hamas's response to the Israeli framework deal, it presented demands for dozens of changes, according to a senior Israeli official.

Hamas demands changes to deal outline

The Israeli media advocacy group HonestReporting, in a post on Instagram on Friday, listed some of the changes to the hostage deal outline that Hamas is reportedly making.

According to the advocacy group, Hamas insists on all IDF troops leaving the Strip by the end of the first phase of the deal, as opposed to withdrawing from Gazan population centers.

Another Hamas demand listed in the report is that Israel would have no veto power over which Palestinian terrorists it asks to be released in exchange for the hostages.

These are substantial conditions that alter the principles of the Israeli proposal and the framework presented by US President Joe Biden and prevent progress toward a deal.

The official also added that there is an agreement with the Americans, Egyptians, and Qataris that the goal now is to bring Hamas back to the original framework presented by Biden. Until then, Israel will not send any delegation to Cairo or Doha.