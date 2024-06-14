'Noa Argamani said they were slaves,' mother of hostage Liri Albag says

Shira Albag, the mother of IDF observer Liri Albag who is being held captive in the Gaza Strip, addressed on Friday at the Mayors' Forum the information revealed by Noa Argamani regarding Gaza captivity.

"Noa said that they were slaves, and so were the observers, Liri among them,” Albag said. "They cleaned their yard, did dishes, and prepared food they couldn’t eat. Liri was in a luxury villa; they let her shower after a month.

Mother recounts daughter's Gaza captivity

"After 40 days, they took her down to the tunnels. It's much worse. There is only salt water and not much food. No clothes to change into," she added.

According to her, "I know this from the women who returned after 50 days. Some 200 days have passed since then, and they have not seen the light of day. They have not seen their mothers and fathers. The freed hostages told us that the young girls cried on the 50th day, saying they missed their mothers. I don't want to imagine what are they going through now." (Left) Photo of Liri Albag during captivity; (Right) Liri Albag before being kidnapped by Hamas (credit: DAILY MAIL VIA MAARIV)

Also present at the event was Orit Meir, mother of Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity. She revealed that her son "received food once or twice a day, not always tasty, not healthy - but he did not suffer from hunger.

“He also had company Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv, who were rescued with him] and so was not alone," she added. "He thought I moved on with my life; he didn't know I fought for him and the other hostages."