WATCH: IDF discovers Hamas tunnels for passage between civilian houses in Rafah

IDF troops from the Nahal Brigade had located and destroyed several tunnel shafts and weapons caches throughout Rafah operations, the IDF announced on Friday.

Troops from Nahal Brigade's combat teams operating in Rafah killed terrorists who were using tunnels and weapons caches stored in residential homes. Weapons found by IDF troops in Rafah. June 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers uncovered large stockpiles of weapons hidden in residential buildings in Rafah, including but not limited to AK-47s, ammunition, missiles, explosives, and grenades.

Inter-domicile tunnels

During reconnaissance work by troops from the Nahal Brigade, they uncovered a number of passages through the walls of homes in the neighborhood, which had been built by Hamas to allow them to move unseen through houses in the densely packed neighborhoods. Footage of tunnel shafts and passages between walls that were located inside houses in residential buildings in Gaza. June 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF has been continuing to operate in Rafah as part of moves to put military pressure on Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal.

The moves come less than a week after a daring hostage rescue mission that liberated four hostages who had been held since October 7, including Noa Argamani.