Our government has sacrificed the hostages on the altar of an imaginary military victory - opinion

It is clear that there will be no deal for the release of all the hostages without ending the war, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the massive release of Palestinian prisoners – including all those who have killed Israelis (prisoners with blood on their hands). This is the price for bringing the hostages home. These are Hamas's demands, and from our collective experience with this organization, we know that Hamas says what it means and means what it says.

In official statements, Hamas has declared, "Our response prioritizes the interests of our Palestinian people, the necessity to completely stop the ongoing aggression against Gaza, and the withdrawal from all of the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian delegation expressed its willingness to deal positively to reach an agreement to end this war against our people, based on a sense of national responsibility."

In another statement, they wrote, "Hamas welcomes what was included and approved in the Security Council's decision regarding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, prisoner exchanges, reconstruction, the return of displaced persons to their residential areas, the rejection of any demographic changes or reductions in the Gaza Strip area, and the introduction of necessary aid to our sector's people."

Hamas also relies on the Security Council's decision regarding the framework for the release of hostages – UN Security Council Resolution 2735 (June 10, 2024): "Phase 1: Immediate, full, and complete ceasefire with the release of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, the return of the remains of several hostages who were killed, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighborhoods throughout Gaza... Phase 2: With the agreement of the parties, a permanent end to hostilities, in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages still in Gaza, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza."

Statements from Netanyahu and all his ministers express unequivocal opposition to ending the war, meaning they oppose what is called "the Israeli outline." In my opinion, the gap between the two sides – Hamas and Israel – is unbridgeable. The Israeli government, without the National Unity Camp, has prioritized the military objectives of the war above all – at the expense of the return of the hostages. Benjamin Netanyahu, Yahya Sinwar (credit: Yonatan Zindel/Flash90)

It seems to me that this was the case even before the National Unity's departure, and this may be the main factor that led to its withdrawal from the government. It turns out that you can lie to Benny Gantz some of the time but you can't lie to him all the time.

A government is not its people

There is a deep fracture in the contract between the State of Israel and its citizens. Mutual guarantee, which is a central part of the Israeli ethos, is disappearing. Many from the younger generation who have left the country or are considering leaving it are in this serious dilemma, among other reasons, because of the destruction of the value of mutual guarantee.

What defines us as a nation that 80% of its public supported the Shalit deal? What defines us as Israelis?

Social solidarity, the mobilization of civil society after October 7, and the knowledge and belief that we do not abandon a soldier (or a citizen) in enemy territory. What happens when our government decides to sacrifice the hostages on the altar of an imaginary military victory? Maybe we are no longer who we thought we were.

The author is former columnist for "The Jerusalem Post", and was a mediator in the Shalit deal.