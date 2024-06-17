'What are they trying to hide?' Yair Netanyahu hints PM was betrayed Oct. 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, alluded to concerns of a betrayal theory surrounding October 7 on all his social media accounts late Sunday night.

“What are they trying to hide?” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of an article from Maariv reporting that the High Court of Justice announced it was freezing the State Comptroller’s probe of the IDF’s October 7 failures until at least some time when a hearing on the dispute will be held in July, and possibly for much longer.

Indeed, the High Court has refused to freeze the comptroller's report in the past, but the IDF and the Shin Bet did not cooperate with him this time despite being required to by law.

“If there was no betrayal, why are they so afraid that external and independent parties will investigate what happened?” he continued. “To this day, no answer has been received as to why the prime minister was not updated about the call held the night before October 7?”

The call the night before October 7

The call he refered to was a consultation between IDF Chief Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and top IDF officials after the Shin Bet received a warning the night before October 7.

The top IDF officials and the Shin Bet viewed the warnings as low-level and nothing close to a game-changing invasion.

After the warning, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar ordered additional staff to reinforce the border. Some of them were eventually killed, but even that was viewed within the Shin Bet as extra careful.

No formal Shin Bet warning went out, and the reinforcements were minuscule and tactically a non-factor.

“Why was [the prime minister] not updated on the material discovered in the Jericho Wall report?” Netanyahu asked.

What is the Jericho Wall report?

Here, he was referring to a 40-page document allegedly acquired by Israeli officials over a year before October 7, supposedly detailing Hamas’s plans for the terrorist attack.

“Why did the heads of the army and intelligence constantly claim that Hamas was deterred?” Netanyahu wrote. “Where was the air force on October 7?”

He added in parentheses, “A state investigative committee, despite the explosive name, is always chaired by a High Court judge and is therefore almost always used as a cover-up committee for the Left.”

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.