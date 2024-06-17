IDF kills key Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Mustafa Ayoub in the Selaa area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday evening.

The IDF noted that Ayub was an important operative in the Rocket and Missile Department of Hezbollah's Nasser Unit.

IDF jets strike in southern Lebanon. June 17, 2024.

Ayub was involved in the past few months in promoting the launch of rockets and terror operations toward Israeli territory.

A statement by the military said that his "elimination is part of the IDF and Israeli security forces' activity to impede Hezbollah's military build-up in terms of weaponry and its stockpiling of weapons designated for use in terror attacks."

It was unclear at press time whether and when Hezbollah might respond to the killing of Ayoub.

Additional IAF strikes in southern Lebanon

The military further noted that its jets had struck Hezbollah terror targets in addition to a military structure in the Meis el-Jabal area of southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya reported that Hezbollah commander Muhammad Ahmed Ayoub had been killed in a UAV strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon.