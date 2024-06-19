'Please, help me hug my daughter again': Family members of hostages speak at UNHRC

Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of 23-year-old hostage Romi Gonen, spoke at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday during the discussions on the conclusions of a UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) report handed in last week.

The report accused Israel, among other things, of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Leshem Gonen stated the report compiled by the COI “has failed to properly address” the accounts of “sexual violence that occurred on the day of the attack [October 7] and during captivity.”

She further stated the report "trivializes the severity of sexual violence experienced by women in captivity by reducing their suffering to mere ‘parading of women as trophies.'" Portrait of Eitan Gonen, father of Romi Gonen who is being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, March 7, 2024 (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Leshem Gonen affirmed "This over-simplification and dismissive attitude are not only deeply insensitive but also indicative of a broader problem: the un-willingness to confront uncomfortable truths and the shocking decision to look away and not reach out to help the helpless ones.”

She added that the report omitted the testimonies of released hostages Amit Sossana, Agam Goldstein Almog, and Aviva Segal.

Calling for the release of the hostages

She added that “The international community must not allow political considerations to override our core human values,” noting that resources must be utilized for the release of the hostages.

“Mr. President, we should be on the same side - the side fighting hostage-taking, never accepting the use of young women as tools for trade,” she stated.

"Please, help me hug my daughter again," Leshem Gonen concluded.

In addition to Leshem Gonen, Ashley Waxman Bakshi, cousin of 19-year-old hostage Agam Berger, also addressed the council.

Ashley Waxman Bakshi, cousin of Agam Berger, who was kidnapped from Nahal Oz, adresses the UN Human Rights Council, June 19, 2024. (HOSTAGES & MISSING FAMILIES FORUM)

She stated the report completely neglected both the evidence and testimonies of the horrors the hostages underwent, rape included.

Waxman Bakshi further added that "By neglecting the realities of sexual violence in captivity, the protections that international law presumes to grant women is completely undermined."

"The Human Rights Council is trusted with the protection of women's rights, and this report does not reflect such values," adding, "We should all be very concerned about normalizing taking people hostage and rape," She affirmed.

She concluded, "In my baby cousin’s name, who obviously can’t be heard today, I beg the council to reject the report."