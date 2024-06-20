What should new security doctrine be for Gaza border villages?

The INSS think tank held a conference in Sderot on Thursday to debate what doctrine should govern the country’s Gaza border villages following the October 7 invasion of southern Israel by Hamas which killed over 1,200 and led to 250 hostages.

While most defense experts agree that a significant part of Israel’s casualties were due to IDF strategic, tactical, and intelligence failures, the question of how the communities should be built and what responsibility the residents have for self-defense is an additional critical issue.

Controversially, former IDF major general Gershon HaCohen said that Israel’s Gaza border villages should be completely rethought.

He said that too many residents believed they were “bringing Tel Aviv with them…or living in a place like Denmark,” while ignoring how close they lived to a dangerous terror organization like Hamas.

Instead, he said that the very architecture of close border villages should focus more on security in the face of potential invasion, then on aesthetics. Likewise, building materials should focus on withstanding attacks over looks. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

In addition, he said that it might be ill-advised to have elderly people over the age of 70 living in such areas, given their additional vulnerabilities and the difficulty of evacuating them in the face of conflict.

Rather, he said that border villages must be thought of in the way that founding prime minister David Ben Gurion thought of them: the first line of Israel’s national defense, and even a security zone of sorts.

He said it was crucial that all residents maintain up to date training for being part of an initial neighborhood defense team.

Former IDF generals state their views

However, former IDF major general Yaakov Banjo disagreed.

He said that invasion was only one of many threats faced by border villages, including drone, rocket, anti-tank missiles attacks, and others.

Banjo said that only the IDF had the capacity and technology to provide defense against most border threats.

Also, he pointed out that in this new era when far off countries like Yemen are firing ballistic missiles against Eilat, any part of Israel is vulnerable in a way that they were not before – and the focus should be on threats at that higher level.

Likewise, former IDF major general Mickey Edelstein, who is also leading the IDF’s probe of the battle of Beeri, said that it was unrealistic to put too much emphasis on neighborhood defense.

He pointed out that large numbers of residents on the Gaza border took the train daily to jobs in the Tel Aviv area, such that at most hours, they would not even be home to defend against an invasion.

Instead, he said that the IDF must more robustly express its power to its nearby adversaries to improve its deterrence.

His point was that if Israel’s deterrence and the IDF’s border readiness had remained at a higher level, that Hamas would not have attacked

Throwing this view for a curveball, former Knesset MK and INSS security expert Ofer Shelach pointed out that there are always limits on how aggressive the IDF can be with initiating preemptive attacks on its adversaries due to its need for global legitimacy.

In fact, Shelach pointed out that Israel’s current global legitimacy is currently at a decades-long low, such that its ability to launch preemptive strikes in the future to maintain deterrence may be even more limited.

Meanwhile, former IDF brigadier general Gil Shvartzman said that anyone living in a border village, whether in the North or the South, should have been on notice since rockets started being fired in 1999, that they are living in a danger zone.

He said there are patriotic aspects to living in these areas, and that residents should be ready to defend themselves and have proper safes in their homes to protect their weapons from being seized by potential enemy invaders.

Further, he said that villages who had their weapons protected on balance held off Hamas somewhat better than those which did not.