'Middle East preparing for war': Arab states anticipate coming escalation, fmr. IDF officer says

Col. (res.) Alon Eviatar was interviewed this past Sunday on 103FM to address the IDF's ongoing battle against Hamas in Gaza and the potential for an all out war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"I think Hamas is marking several important events in the coming days or weeks. The most important thing, above all tactical events and eliminations, is that I think Hamas is aiming to reach a state of real war between Israel and Hezbollah," Eviatar stated.

"The Middle East is preparing for war. From Hamas's perspective, this is what will get it out of its situation in Gaza. From Hamas's point of view, a war with Hezbollah will end the IDF's military action in Gaza on Hamas's terms. For Hamas, a war with Hezbollah would flank Israel from the North as well," he added.

Hamas Leadership Conference in Gaza (credit: Atiya Muhammad,/Flash 90)

The Middle East prepares for war

"The main headlines in the Middle East this morning are about preparations for war. I see this even from Jordan. This is the main discourse in the Arab media and in Arab news studios – everyone is talking about it. The context is not the joining of Arab states into the war circle, but preparation for the situation where this might happen." Sinwar, Nasrallah, Netanyahu (credit: Arab networks, Atiya Mohammed Flash 90, Dana Kopel, Pool (Flash 90)

Eviatar explained, "If I try to get inside the psyche of Hamas, I see an accusing finger from the public's point of view in the current situation in Gaza. Despite the tactical military victories and daily achievements, there are certainly other places where Israel is, of course, hitting the familiar Hamas framework. Yet, Hamas is not suffering from a decline in public popularity."

"In other words," Eviatar said, "the more impoverished and disconnected the public in Gaza becomes, the more dependent it will be on Hamas, unequivocally."