Netanyahu says Hezbollah battle to come, IDF raid Hamas offices
Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean • Anti-tank missile lightly wounds two in Metula • Incidents of IDF misconduct in the Gaza Strip prompt investigation
Liberman: 'Likud MKs must support uniform conscription law for all'
Avigdor Liberman, the chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, called on Likud MKs on Monday to condition the extension of IDF reserve service on the passing of a uniform conscription law.
"I call on MKs from the Likud to condition their support for the law that burdens the reservists by extending their service by another year, by passing a uniform conscription law for all," Liberman posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account.
Earlier this month, the government discussed prolonging IDF reserve duty, extending the required age for reserve service from 40 to 41 years of age for soldiers and 45 years of age to 46 years for officers.
אני קורא לח״כים מהליכוד להתנות את תמיכתם בחוק המכביד על אנשי המילואים ומאריך את שירותם בשנה נוספת, בהעברת חוק גיוס אחיד לכולם.— אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) June 24, 2024
Go to the full article >>
F-16 squad grounded after hitting wrong targets in Gaza
The IAF's F-16 fighter jet squad is grounded for three weeks after having attacked the wrong targets in the Gaza strip, KAN reported on Monday morning.Go to the full article >>
Anti-tank missile strikes IDF soldiers in northern Israel
Two IDF reservists were wounded in an anti-tank projectile attack in the area of Metula on Sunday night, the IDF announced on Monday.
The IDF also reported damage to the area.
One of the two soldiers, who were members of an alert platoon, is in serious condition. The other is lightly wounded, the IDF stated. Both were evacuated for treatment.
The IDF responded to the attacks with strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military structure in the area of Aitaroun and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Kfarkela and Khiam in southern Lebanon.Go to the full article >>
Incidents of IDF misconduct in the Gaza Strip prompt investigation
Possible civilian casualties in Gaza amid anti-terror operations and a soldier tying a Palestinian to a jeep, prompting investigations amid heightened regional tension
The IDF appeared to admit two significant human-rights errors over the weekend, prompting investigations.
In one case, the IDF may have mistakenly killed Palestinian civilians in the Muwasi coastal region of southern Gaza while it was hunting terrorists. In the other case, a small group of soldiers illegally tied a Palestinian to the hood of a military jeep.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: IDF raids senior Hamas officials' offices in Rafah training compound
Soldiers raided the office of the Commander of Rocket and Missile Fire in Hamas's Rafah Brigade, and found numerous tunnel shafts, weaponry, and intelligence documents.
IDF soldiers conducted precise raids in Rafah on Sunday, including the offices of Hamas's Commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion and the Commander of Rocket and Missile Fire in Hamas's Rafah Brigade.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: Intense Rafah fighting almost over, Hezbollah battle is next
Netanyahu, while interviewing with Channel 14, said that Israel is open to diplomacy but stressed that any resolution would be on Israel's terms.
The intense part of the military operation in Rafah is almost over, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday night, explaining that the next goal is to bring an end to Hezbollah’s attacks along the country’s northern border.Go to the full article >>
Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean, one hit by uncrewed aerial system
In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.
The Yemeni Houthi group said on Sunday its forces had attacked two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
The first ship, Transworld Navigator, had been targeted in the Red Sea using "an uncrewed surface boat" which led to a direct hit against the ship, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said. The second vessel, Stolt Sequoia, was attacked in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, he said.Go to the full article >>
Anti-tank missile lightly wounds two, helicopter evacuates injured to Rambam Medical Center
An anti-tank missile launched at Metula resulted in a direct hit on a house in the area and lightly wounding two, the IDF announced on Sunday.
A helicopter evacuated the injured to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.Go to the full article >>
Israel offensive in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war- US general
An Israeli offensive in Lebanon has the potential to increase the risk of a broader conflict that draws in Iran and Iran-aligned terrorists, particularly if Hezbollah's existence is threatened, the top US general said on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu doubles down on decline in US arms shipments despite White House comments
"Certain items arrived sporadically but the munitions at large remained behind,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his very public dispute with the White House over a slowdown in the shipment of arms to Israel, noting that he was duty-bound to speak out about the sharp decline.
“Four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the US,” Netanyahu said during the weekly government meeting.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
120 hostages remain in Gaza
43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says