'I've never seen him so scared': Hostage families react to Hamas kidnapping video

Relatives and other members of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum reacted after the forum published a video on Monday showing the moment Hamas terrorists kidnapped the hostages Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin on October 7.

Following the publishing of the video, Michael, brother of Or Levy, was quoted as saying on Kan news "What can you say? Seeing him covered in his wife's blood, scared. I've known him since the age 0. I've never seen him so scared.”

Speaking with Ynet, Sigi Cohen, mother of hostage Eliya Cohen referred to the video and stated:

"We decided to publish it to show the world what the hostages went through since the day of the kidnapping. We wanted to show the terrorists’ evil and how inhuman they are."

Jon Polin, the father of the hostage Hersch Goldberg-Polin, shared in an interview with Ynet: "I watched the video for the first time a week ago. It is crucial to show what they are going through and to remind the world that these are real people. We think about him and the other hostages 24/7, so if the video can wake up decision-makers here and abroad, we are in favor of it." Jon (left) and Rachel (right,) parents of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Uploaded on 10/6/2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

He added, "I heard Netanyahu's words, and I don't understand what he means by 'partial'. There are 120 hostages, and they all need to come home today."

Politicians respond

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also responded to the video, saying:

"The horrifying kidnapping video of Hersch, Or, and Eliya breaks all our hearts and once again emphasizes the cruelty of the enemy we have sworn to eliminate. We will not stop the war until we bring all 120 of our loved ones home."

Following the release of the video, President Isaac Herzog shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), in which he wrote: In these terrible moments we see the true face of evil. The world must see this cruelty, cry out and demand the immediate release of our hostages, and take forceful steps to #BringThemHomeNow.”